Meet the DJ bringing immersive house music dance parties to Philadelphia

How these house music parties are bringing an immersive experience to Philly

Ben Arsenal's house parties attract thousands of people looking to be themselves.

Arsenal, a DJ and founder of Departed, and Steve Haas, his director of operations, are forming an underground movement among house DJs by combining electronic music with live artists to create immersive experiences. Their Departed parties are becoming a global sensation.

"I saw this void in Philly. It was all this international culture magnetizing in the city, I put together the party I've always wanted to go to," Arsenal said.

Haas said one event can have up to 20 artists, many in costume, to create an immersive house music experience.

"Our art and music scene is really rich here, a lot of commercial, but a lot of underground," Haas said.

Over the past several years they've given more than 150 artists a place to shine. Their parties started with only 300 people but have exploded to thousands. The reason? It's a safe space. Each person must sign a social contract.

"You are going to respect the people around you …if you are going to engage with people in certain ways there's going to be consent," Arsenal said.

As you can see, these are more than parties. These are productions that encourage inclusivity and individuality. All are welcome, which is why Departed parties are perfect for the City of Brotherly Love and Sisterly Affection.

Departed is going global. They are headed to India soon but will return to Philly by the end of the year.