Philadelphia dentist flagged for unsanitary practices allowed to reopen with extra oversight

The Rittenhouse Square dentist whose license was suspended for putting patients at risk is being allowed to reopen her practice.

In May, health officials warned hundreds of Dr. Kirti Chopra's patients may have been exposed to HIV and hepatitis because of unsanitary practices in her office in Philadelphia.

Chopra on Wednesday explained how she's improved safety precautions at her dental practice, Smiles at the Square. It was closed after her license was suspended because of unsanitary practices that were called "a clear and immediate danger to public health and safety."

Investigators said the safety concerns had been happening for a year, and hundreds of patients were advised to be tested for HIV and hepatitis because they may have been exposed when sanitary protocols were not followed between patients.

"I'm really sorry and ask for forgiveness for not meeting the standards, but the goal moving forward is not to just to meet the standards, but to exceed the industry standards so that everyone can be treated safely," Chopra said.

When asked why that hadn't been done before, she told CBS News Philadelphia: "It was a misjudgment and I really apologize for that, but I have learned my lesson in a very hard way."

Chopra said she's reopening the office after getting a consent agreement from the Pennsylvania Department of State that says instead of being suspended, Chopra is now on probation for four years and agrees to remediating, monitoring and $15,000 in penalties and fees.

The Philadelphia Department of Public Health said it's not opposed to the practice reopening if patient safety is ensured.

"We will make sure, moving forward, that we provide utmost quality care to our patients so that nobody is endangered," Chopra said.

She says the remediation efforts established firm sanitation protocols, staff training and more oversight.

Chopra said she's relieved that no infections have been identified in any of her patients.