Woman dies after being shot multiple times outside of North Philadelphia church, police say

A woman has died after police say she was shot multiple times outside of a church in North Philadelphia early Friday morning.

Officers were called to the 200 block of West Lehigh Ave shortly before 1 a.m. after receiving multiple 911 calls for shots fired.

When police arrived on scene, they discovered the woman on the ground by a fence outside of the Deliverance Evangelistic Church suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the body.

Officers rushed the woman, who has not yet been identified, to Temple University Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead after arrival.

Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small tells CBS News Philadelphia the woman appears to be in her late 20s or early 30s. He said police believe she was the intended target of the shooting since eight shell casings from a semi-automatic weapon were found scattered next to her, indicating that shots were fired at close range.

No arrests have been made, and there is no suspect description of who might be responsible. Small said they are checking police cameras as well as cameras from private residences in hopes that it will lead to a suspect being identified.

If anyone has any information regarding this shooting, they are asked to contact the Philadelphia Police Department.