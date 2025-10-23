A Delco couple's private love letters found at Free Little Library are on way home after some online sleuthing

A Delaware County couple's private love letters are on their way back home, thanks to the kindness of a stranger and some online sleuthing.

Debi Mercuri was walking with her 4-year-old granddaughter, Parker, through Merwood Park in Havertown when they picked up a book from a Little Free Library. It's a neighborhood box where people take a book, leave a book.

Inside a copy of "From Dude to Dad" were two handwritten love letters between a husband and wife. The husband's letter ended with the words "Love, Stumps," signed next to the doodle of a dog. The wife's letter ended with the words "Love, Mrs. Cianciarulo."

"Oh my gosh, I held them to my heart right away," Mercuri said. "Being a hopeless romantic, I thought, oh, these are so beautiful. These are keepsakes. These are absolute keepsakes."

Mercuri posted a photo of the letters on Facebook, hoping to find the owners.

Before long, Jennifer Cianciarulo from Havertown saw the post and immediately recognized the handwriting. The letters were hers and her husband Dan's, written years ago during pre-Cana, a Catholic marriage preparation program.

Dan Cianciarulo said the couple donated the book while clearing out their basement, not knowing the letters were still inside. He said it is important to get the letters back.

"I think it would be really fun, and it would be great for us," Dan said. "It would be fun to share them with our kids too."

Mercuri plans to return the letters in person, and she's looking forward to giving the couple a big hug.

"It renews my faith," Mercuri said. "Fate, I just don't think there are many coincidences in life."

Mercuri hopes the experience inspires others to look for ways to connect and to spread kindness in unexpected ways.