Water main break shoots water high into the air on Route 40 in Delaware

By
Joe Brandt
A water main break was disrupting traffic on Route 40 eastbound Wednesday morning in Hares Corner, New Castle County.

Chopper 3 was over the broken main and water was shooting up into the air and onto the roadway, drenching passing cars.

new-castle-water-main-break-today.jpg
Chopper 3/CBS News Philadelphia

If you need a free car wash, the main break is located near Wilton Boulevard. Be aware, there may be delays in the area as only one lane is getting by. A work truck is pushing traffic into the bus lane as far from the gushing water as possible.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

