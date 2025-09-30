Watch CBS News
Local News

Delaware State University, University of Delaware campuses evacuated Tuesday

By
Joe Brandt
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Joe Brandt has been a digital content producer for CBS News Philadelphia since 2022. He is a Temple University graduate and was born and raised in Pitman, NJ.
Read Full Bio
Joe Brandt

/ CBS Philadelphia

CBS News Live
CBS News Philadelphia Live

Evacuations occurred at two different Delaware universities Tuesday, the schools said on social media.

The University of Delaware in Newark said school police were investigating "a report of a potential campus safety incident, and out of an abundance of caution, evacuated Gore Hall, Sharp Lab and Mitchell Hall to prioritize the safety of our University community."

The school warned of potential impacts on traffic. Newark police temporarily closed South College Avenue between Delaware Avenue and Park Place early Tuesday afternoon. The street has since reopened.

delaware-campus.jpg
Police vehicles block streets on the University of Delaware campus on Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025. Chopper 3/CBS News Philadelphia

In Dover, Delaware State University's academic buildings were evacuated and classes were canceled for the remainder of the day after a bomb threat was received just before 11 a.m.

The university said on social media that it was coordinating with law enforcement partners to evaluate the threat.

All university employees except for essential personnel were sent home.

We've reached out to local authorities for more information. 

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Joe Brandt

Joe Brandt has been a digital content producer for CBS News Philadelphia since 2022. He is a Temple University graduate and was born and raised in Pitman, NJ.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue