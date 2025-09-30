Delaware State University, University of Delaware campuses evacuated Tuesday

Evacuations occurred at two different Delaware universities Tuesday, the schools said on social media.

The University of Delaware in Newark said school police were investigating "a report of a potential campus safety incident, and out of an abundance of caution, evacuated Gore Hall, Sharp Lab and Mitchell Hall to prioritize the safety of our University community."

The school warned of potential impacts on traffic. Newark police temporarily closed South College Avenue between Delaware Avenue and Park Place early Tuesday afternoon. The street has since reopened.

Police vehicles block streets on the University of Delaware campus on Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025. Chopper 3/CBS News Philadelphia

In Dover, Delaware State University's academic buildings were evacuated and classes were canceled for the remainder of the day after a bomb threat was received just before 11 a.m.

The university said on social media that it was coordinating with law enforcement partners to evaluate the threat.

All university employees except for essential personnel were sent home.

