Driver hospitalized after tractor-trailer drives off bridge in Delaware, police say

A tractor-trailer drove off a bridge in New Castle County, Delaware, police said Friday.

The crash happened after 8 a.m. near New Bridge Road and Walkers Mill Road, New Castle County EMS said.

Chopper 3/CBS News Philadelphia

The tractor-trailer left the roadway and drove through a stone parapet, crashing to the ground below. As the crash happened, the driver bailed out and was then struck by his own trailer, according to police.

The 27-year-old man was taken to a local hospital with internal and lower-body injuries and placed in critical condition.