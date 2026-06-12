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Driver hospitalized after tractor-trailer drives off bridge in Delaware, police say

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Joe Brandt
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Joe Brandt has been a digital content producer for CBS News Philadelphia since 2022. He is a Temple University graduate and was born and raised in Pitman, NJ.
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Joe Brandt,
Ryan Hughes
Ryan Hughes
Ryan Hughes joined CBS News Philadelphia in June 2022. He previously worked at WPTV in West Palm Beach, Florida, where he's covered stories ranging from weeks on the Surfside condo collapse, to the impact of Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas, and the Super Bowl in Miami.
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Ryan Hughes

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A tractor-trailer drove off a bridge in New Castle County, Delaware, police said Friday.

The crash happened after 8 a.m. near New Bridge Road and Walkers Mill Road, New Castle County EMS said.

wilmington-delaware-tractor-trailer-crash.jpg
Chopper 3/CBS News Philadelphia

The tractor-trailer left the roadway and drove through a stone parapet, crashing to the ground below. As the crash happened, the driver bailed out and was then struck by his own trailer, according to police.

The 27-year-old man was taken to a local hospital with internal and lower-body injuries and placed in critical condition.

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