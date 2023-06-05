Popular recreation destination in Philadelphia receives funding for improvements

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Some improvements are coming to the riverfront in Philadelphia.

Rep. Brendan Boyle on Monday presented $1.75 million checks to the Delaware River Waterfront Corporation and to the Fishtown Kensington Area Business Improvement District.

The funding will enable the organizations to complete projects to extend the Delaware River Trail north of Penn Treat Park.

The trail is a popular recreation destination for many Fishtown and Northern Liberties residents who use it to bike, run, walk and generally enjoy the natural beauty of the Delaware River.