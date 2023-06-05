Watch CBS News
Local News

Popular recreation destination in Philadelphia receives funding for improvements

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Delaware River Trail receives funding to extend trail, increase safety
Delaware River Trail receives funding to extend trail, increase safety 00:28

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Some improvements are coming to the riverfront in Philadelphia.

Rep. Brendan Boyle on Monday presented $1.75 million checks to the Delaware River Waterfront Corporation and to the Fishtown Kensington Area Business Improvement District.

The funding will enable the organizations to complete projects to extend the Delaware River Trail north of Penn Treat Park.

The trail is a popular recreation destination for many Fishtown and Northern Liberties residents who use it to bike, run, walk and generally enjoy the natural beauty of the Delaware River.

CBS News Philadelphia Staff
512-appicon-philadelphia-color.png

The CBS News Philadelphia Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on June 5, 2023 / 12:26 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.