Moderate to major flooding possible along Delaware River at high tide today

DELRAN, N.J. (CBS) -- More moderate to major flooding along the Delaware River is possible Saturday afternoon after a Friday night storm dropped even more rain on saturated ground and swollen streams and creeks Friday night.

The latest hydrologic forecasts show the river is set to crest at or near major flood stage once it reaches high tide.

At the monitoring stations on Washington Avenue in Philadelphia and Burlington, New Jersey, the water level at low tide — around 10:30 a.m. — looked about a foot higher than Friday night's low tide, information from the National Water Prediction Service shows.

In Burlington, the water level may peak above 11.4 feet at high tide around 3:45 p.m.

In Philadelphia, the water level is going to near 10 feet, close to the major flood stage of 10.2 feet, at high tide around 3 p.m.

Check out this tool from the National Water Prediction Service to see what bodies of water near you may experience flooding.

This all comes after a storm Friday that dropped a half inch to an inch of rain on already saturated ground and swollen streams and creeks in the Philadelphia region - including some places that were still flooded from Tuesday night's storm.

Other streams and creeks are not nearing these flood levels. But in the Delaware, which is a tidal river, the water level is already higher because of the surges of runoff water from the storm. Adding the tide on top of that will lead to this afternoon's crest above flood stage.

The National Weather Service has issued a coastal flood warning until 7 p.m. for low-lying areas near shorelines and waterways in Mercer, Gloucester, Camden and Northwestern Burlington counties in New Jersey and in Delaware, Philadelphia and Lower Bucks counties in Pennsylvania.

Widespread coastal flooding will occur with the high tides this morning and this afternoon. Additionally, strong winds will increase into this afternoon. We appreciate any reports you may have to pass along to us, if it is safe to do so! #PAwx #NJwx #DEwx #MDwx — NWS Mount Holly (@NWS_MountHolly) January 13, 2024

Remember if you encounter floodwater or a flooded road, don't drive through it. Only a foot of rushing water is required to carry a vehicle away.

Burlington County has issued a state of emergency and set up a shelter for residents of flooded areas to voluntarily evacuate.

Out in Delran, there was some water on roads early Saturday morning but it receded later in the morning.

Resident Hillborne Wells said he's had a pump running in his basement since Tuesday for a few inches of water.

"Every neighbor has had water, some worse than others," Wells told Jasmine Payoute. "Some were as much as two, three feet of water."

Wells is now preparing for high tide.

"They said the tide today is going to be worse than the tide yesterday. ... Just hope that your pump doesn't fail you, and you have to keep watching your basement and get things up off the floor if you have things that may become damaged from the water."

"There's so many people that lost so many valuable items that can't be replaced," Wells said.