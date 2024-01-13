NEXT Weather: Flooding concerns and a winter blast

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- After Friday night's rain and wind (which marks the third storm in less than a week across the area), we'll start to see skies clear Saturday, although the threat of flooding and power outages will remain. With loose soil and very wet ground, any strong winds Saturday morning and afternoon have the potential to down trees and power lines.

Saturday's winds will help to dry us out but will be strong, with gusts out of the west and southwest approaching nearly 45 mph at times.

While windy, Saturday's skies should be nice, with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies by the afternoon. The temperature though? Expect highs to happen early in the morning, and rapidly fall throughout the day, with afternoon temperatures in the 30s. A little north of the city, any flooding or ponding the roadways may freeze up as we head toward evening.

For the most part, Sunday is the better of the two weekend days, with decreasing winds for the entire Delaware Valley. While we'll see chilly temperatures and increasing clouds Sunday afternoon, and even a chance of a few late showers and snow showers, we're not expecting anything substantial, or even close to what we've experienced in the last week when it comes to severe weather.

Beyond that, the big headline for next week will be the bone-chilling cold, the likes of which we haven't seen yet this season. High pressure builds in early Monday, which keeps us dry through at least Tuesday afternoon.

By the middle of next week, we're in a deep plunge for temperatures, with many of us struggling to get out of the 20s. Along with this—the chance for some snow. Right now, a major storm is NOT likely but a system developing mid-week does have the potential to give us a few flakes across the area. As we say…stay tuned!

