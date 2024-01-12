Burlington County issues voluntary evacuation order, state of emergency ahead of Friday's storm

DELRAN, N.J. (CBS) - Burlington County declared a countywide state of emergency and issued a voluntary evacuation order for areas flooded earlier this week and ahead of a storm moving into the region Friday night.

A shelter is open at Delran Fire Company No. 1, located at 9 S. Bridgeboro St. The county said it will open a second shelter if needed.

A powerful storm caused flooding in the county earlier this week, and more rain is expected Friday night. CBS Philadelphia Meteorologist Tammie Souza says the region will begin seeing rain around 8 p.m. with bands of heavier precipitation popping up between 10 a.m. Friday and 2 a.m. Saturday.

The Burlington County Office of Emergency Management said it's preparing for anywhere between a half-inch to 1.5 inches of rain Friday night according to the latest forecast from the National Weather Service. Winds are expected to be between 40 and 50 mph.

"We're bracing for more rain, strong winds and potential for more severe flooding," Burlington County Commissioner Deputy Director Dan O'Connell said. "Our emergency management teams and first responders are making preparations, but in the interest of everyone's safety, we're asking residents in our previous flood zones to voluntarily evacuate in order to avoid putting lives at risk."

Delran was hit hard by flooding this week, with about 50 homes impacted.

Areas in Delran that were flooded include:

Alden Avenue, Stewart Avenue (avoid 81 Stewart Ave), River Road

East Riverton section of Cinnaminson:

North Randolph Avenue

Pompess Avenue

Delaware Drive

Zeisner Avenue

Fairfax Drive near the Pennsauken Creek was also hit hard by the earlier storms.

Flooding is anticipated along the Delaware River during Saturday's high tides at around 3:30 a.m. and 3:45 a.m., according to a Burlington County OEM news release. Minor flooding is also possible along the Rancocas Creek.