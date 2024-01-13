Impacts of wind, rain anticipated as NEXT Weather system rolls in Philadelphia

Everyone bracing for impact as NEXT Weather system rolls in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It seems like everyone is bracing for impact with this NEXT weather system rolling in. Many are still cleaning up and not ready for more wind and rain.

The rain started a little after 9 p.m. Friday and it's been steady ever since meaning many of this city's residents may be forced to deal with all that comes with extended periods of rain.

Tuesday's storm is fresh in our memories. High winds, relentless rain, and cresting rivers caused damage throughout the Delaware Valley. At Spring Garden and Delaware Avenue, the entire intersection was submerged causing police to block off both roads.

CBS News Philadelphia

The clean-up began Wednesday after Kelly Drive was flooded. Kelly Drive was reopened on Thursday.

Along the usually busy Benjamin Franklin Parkway, Mother Nature's wrath of strong winds and whipping rain prevented residents from venturing outside.

A few patrons at the gas station at Delaware Avenue and Spring Garden told CBS Philadelphia their thoughts on another storm system dumping more rain on the city.

"If it's like that, then it's going to be a problem again," said Prince. "The whole place will be flooded again which we don't need that."

"I feel like we need the water for the place to grow," Big China said. "It's nothing we can do about it."

"Honestly, last year wasn't even this bad," Mei Nghiem said.