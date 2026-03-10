Delaware River barge fire sends large plume of smoke into the air

A barge loaded with scrap metal caught fire in the Delaware River on Tuesday, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

Chopper 3 was over the scene where three boats were spraying water on the barge. A large plume of smoke could be seen billowing into the sky near Middletown, Delaware.

Chopper 3/CBS News Philadelphia

Marine units from Philadelphia, Cape May and Atlantic City responded to the scene, according to the Coast Guard.

As of 11 a.m., there were no reports of any injuries, according to fire dispatchers in New Castle County. It's not clear when the fire will be placed under control.

The vessel is being moved to shallow water to allow responders to put the fire out from land and salvage what's left of the cargo.

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control is on the scene monitoring air quality.