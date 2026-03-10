Watch CBS News
Local News

Delaware River barge fire sends large plume of smoke into the air

By
Joe Brandt
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Joe Brandt has been a digital content producer for CBS News Philadelphia since 2022. He is a Temple University graduate and was born and raised in Pitman, NJ.
Read Full Bio
Joe Brandt

/ CBS Philadelphia

Add CBS News on Google

A barge loaded with scrap metal caught fire in the Delaware River on Tuesday, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

Chopper 3 was over the scene where three boats were spraying water on the barge. A large plume of smoke could be seen billowing into the sky near Middletown, Delaware.

delaware-barge-fire-today.jpg
Chopper 3/CBS News Philadelphia

Marine units from Philadelphia, Cape May and Atlantic City responded to the scene, according to the Coast Guard.

As of 11 a.m., there were no reports of any injuries, according to fire dispatchers in New Castle County. It's not clear when the fire will be placed under control.

The vessel is being moved to shallow water to allow responders to put the fire out from land and salvage what's left of the cargo.

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control is on the scene monitoring air quality.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue