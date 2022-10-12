Delaware reports 2 more flu cases as health officials urge people to get vaccinated

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Two more cases of the flu have been reported in Delaware, bringing the total to seven in the past couple of weeks. It's a trend that's expected to grow there and around the country.

The CDC is warning that after two years of a limited number of flu cases, things could change dramatically this winter. That has local health departments urging people to get vaccinated soon.

In addition to the updated bivalent COVID-19 vaccine, the Camden County Health Department also provides flu shots.

"I think it makes it more convenient to have both available if want to get COVID and flu shots its a one-stop shot," Director of Nursing for Camden County Health Claudia Whitcraft said.

For the first time, health officials are recommending people 65 and older receive a high-dose flu vaccine to get a stronger immune response.

Health officials are predicting a bad flu season because COVID-19 precautions, like masking and social distancing, are pretty much gone now.

Australia, which usually sets the forecast for the United States, just finished its flu season.

"They had the worst influenza season over the past 5 years," National Foundation for Infection Diseases Director Dr. William Schaffner said.

There's also the concern that only 49% of Americans are planning to get a flu shot, according to one survey.

Clinics like this aim to up the vaccination numbers, and doctors say it's safe to get fly and COVID-19 shots at the same time.

"I like to stay up to date with COVID and flu it's important," Camden County resident Bob Getz said.

Bob and his wife Susan are taking advantage of the two vaccines available.

"It's convenient right here we wanted to get them both done to be proactive about your health," Susan said.

Doctors say people should have their flu shot by the end of October when influenza cases start to ramp up and everyone is also advised to be up-to-date with COVID-19 shots as well to guard against another spike this winter.

Flu shots are recommended for everyone over the age of six months, and there are a series of shots recommended for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Click here to find out where you can get vaccinated.