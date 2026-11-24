A 36-year-old woman faces murder charges after fatally shooting her father Monday morning at a shopping center in Bear, Delaware, state police said.

The Delaware State Police announced the woman's arrest Tuesday.

Authorities said she shot her 56-year-old father in front of her teenage daughter at the Fox Run Shopping Center in the 100 block of Fox Hunt Drive around 10 a.m. on Nov. 23.

When state troopers arrived, they found the woman armed with a handgun and took her into custody in the parking lot, police said.

Troopers also found the man, a resident of Kennesaw, Georgia, with multiple gunshot wounds. They provided first aid before he was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Investigators determined the man, his granddaughter and the woman met at the shopping center to exchange items before the man and his granddaughter returned to Georgia, police said.

Shortly after arriving, the woman allegedly shot her father multiple times while he was inside his vehicle. The teenager standing nearby was not injured.

During the shooting, a witness driving through the parking lot struck the woman with their vehicle to prevent her from running away, police said.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation and later released into police custody.

She was charged with first-degree murder, endangering the welfare of a child and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, police said.

Authorities are withholding the victim's name until his family is notified.