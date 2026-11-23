One person was shot and killed Monday morning at a Bear, Delaware, shopping center, according to police.

The shooting happened at the Fox Run Shopping Center along Route 40. The shopping center is partially closed during the investigation, and a police presence will be in the area for some time, Delaware State Police said.

One person is in custody in connection with the shooting.

There's no word on what led up to the shooting.

This is a developing story and will be updated.