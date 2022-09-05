Watch CBS News
Delaware Memorial Bridge to partially close until mid-November

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) -- Get ready for some travel headaches if you're driving over the Delaware Memorial Bridge. Work starts Monday night on a major construction project to rebuild the road on the New Jersey-bound side of the bridge.

You can expect overnight lane closures this week starting on the Delaware-bound bridge before work moves to the other side.

This phase of the project is expected to last until just before Thanksgiving.

First published on September 5, 2022 / 6:01 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

