Delaware Memorial Bridge to partially close until mid-November

Delaware Memorial Bridge to close partially until shortly before Thanksgiving

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) -- Get ready for some travel headaches if you're driving over the Delaware Memorial Bridge. Work starts Monday night on a major construction project to rebuild the road on the New Jersey-bound side of the bridge.

You can expect overnight lane closures this week starting on the Delaware-bound bridge before work moves to the other side.

This phase of the project is expected to last until just before Thanksgiving.