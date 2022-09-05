Delaware Memorial Bridge to partially close until mid-November
WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) -- Get ready for some travel headaches if you're driving over the Delaware Memorial Bridge. Work starts Monday night on a major construction project to rebuild the road on the New Jersey-bound side of the bridge.
You can expect overnight lane closures this week starting on the Delaware-bound bridge before work moves to the other side.
This phase of the project is expected to last until just before Thanksgiving.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.