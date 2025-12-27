6 people hurt in crash on Delaware Memorial Bridge as freezing rain started

Amid wintry weather conditions Friday night, six people were taken to a nearby trauma center after a crash involving 3 vehicles on the Delaware Memorial Bridge, according to a local fire company.

The Minquadale Fire Company says units were called to the northbound span of the bridge Friday night. Rescue workers had to extricate four people from vehicles, MFC said in a Facebook post.

One of the three vehicles involved in a crash on the Delaware Memorial Bridge "as the sleet and freezing rain" started on Friday night. Minquadale Fire Company

Those people and two others were taken to a nearby hospital. We've reached out to local authorities for more on their conditions.

Minquadale Fire said the crash occurred "as the sleet and freezing rain started" Friday night.

Roads around the region were slick overnight and into Saturday morning as temperatures dropped below freezing.

The Delaware Memorial Bridge carries I-295 northbound and southbound between New Jersey and Delaware.