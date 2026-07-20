First measles case in more than 10 years confirmed in Delaware, health officials say

Health officials in Delaware have confirmed the first case of measles in the state in more than a decade.

In an announcement Monday, the Delaware Division of Public Health said an unvaccinated man in Kent County tested positive for the virus.

Contact tracing is underway to find and notify people who were exposed to the virus, according to the announcement. Officials will also share information about public exposures if they discover any.

Delaware residents should confirm their vaccination status and that of their children, officials said. Delawareans can check their vaccination status on the DelVAX Public Portal or ask their healthcare provider.

Anyone who's showing symptoms of measles should seek healthcare immediately but is asked to call first to let providers know they may have been exposed to the virus.

A list of public health clinics where the MMR vaccine, which protects against measles, mumps and rubella, is available at publichealthalerts.delaware.gov/public-health-clinics/.

What is measles and what are the symptoms?

Measles is caused by a virus and is transmitted through the air from coughing and sneezing, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The symptoms of measles are fever, runny nose, cough, and red and watery eyes, followed by rash, according to health officials.

Preventing measles

Protection from measles is included in the shot for measles, mumps and rubella, known as the MMR vaccine, which is typically given to children in two doses, one at 12 to 15 months and another at 4 to 6 years old, according to the CDC. It's also part of the MMRV vaccine, which includes varicella (chicken pox).

The vaccine is safe and is extremely effective at preventing measles, health officials say. Adults can be vaccinated, too, as needed.