Delaware marks Feb. 1 as "Girls and Women in Sports Day"

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) – Delaware Governor John Carney signed a proclamation for Girls and Women in Sports Day Thursday morning at the Chase Fieldhouse in Wilmington.

The day is to recognize the achievements and contributions made to the First State by its female athletes.

Governor Carney says he hopes it will encourage girls to get involved in school and community sports.

Even though the proclamation was signed Thursday, Girls and Women in Sports Day will be marked on Feb. 1 in the years to come.

