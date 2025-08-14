Pennsylvania nonprofit helps teachers stock up on essential classroom supplies amid rising costs

With the first day of school fast approaching, one Delaware County nonprofit is seeing a sharp rise in demand from teachers looking to stock up on classroom supplies at a time when many families are already feeling the squeeze.

Fourth grade teacher Katy Crosson, who teaches at Harris School in Collingdale, said she spends up to $1,000 of her own money each year on supplies for her students. But this year, with new tariffs on imported goods sparking concern over possible price hikes, she's planning ahead.

"It is fantastic to be able to have the opportunity to have this stuff donated to my classroom," Crosson said.

Crosson said during a visit to pick up supplies at Teachers' Teammates, a nonprofit based in Folcroft.

Teachers' Teammates runs a warehouse where educators can pick up essentials like markers, paper, backpacks and folders for free or at deeply discounted prices.

With many school supplies imported from other countries, educators like Crosson are worried about what's coming.

"I do worry for the families, especially in my district," she said. "We are considered a Title One school, where we have low-income families."

CBS News Philadelphia

Teachers' Teammates said it distributed more than $1 million worth of donated school supplies last year and they're already on pace to surpass that in 2025.

"We're anticipating more teachers asking for our help because everything is getting more expensive," founder Raelyn Harman said. "Families are not going to prioritize school supplies over rent or food and those costs."

To help meet the growing need, local companies are stepping up. Employees from First Resource Bank dropped off multiple bins filled with donations Thursday.

"Any time you can give back to the community, it's always important," Katie Martin, the bank's senior vice president and marketing director, said. "Communities only get stronger when we work together."

Teachers like Crosson said the support makes a big difference.

"It is extremely helpful to have a resource like Teachers' Teammates, especially since it's a one-stop shop," Crosson said.

Teachers' Teammates is collecting donations in 15 bright yellow bins placed around the region. To find the donation site closest to you, check out the map on their website.