Delaware County's plans for largest public park, "Delco Woods," include mountain bike trails, pavilion

Delco's plans for its largest public park, "Delco Woods," the site of former Don Guanella School

Delaware County is making big plans for its newest and largest park.

Delco Woods is a 213-acre wooded property in Marple Township that used to house Don Guanella School, which served adults with intellectual disabilities.

The county, which purchased the property in 2021, plans to create paved hiking paths, mountain bike trails, a dog park and elevated boardwalks over the wetlands.

"The biggest challenge is financial," Delaware County Council Member Elaine Schaefer said. "Right now, in the area that's disturbed, where we will be putting the park amenities, there are currently nine buildings."

Those buildings would need to be torn down to make way for a sports court, community center and a teen pavilion.

Schaefer said the project would cost $50 million, which the county intends to pay for by applying for grants.

"My guess is that over the next 10 to 20 years, there'll be a few projects every year," Schaefer said. "Little by little, this will get this developed."

The plan calls for 90% of the land to be preserved.

"We're delighted," Carol Paris from Broomall said. "We spent many years presenting our case to the commissioners and township that we really wanted to this area to stay so beautiful."

At one point, the county was proposing to put a mental health facility on the property, but dropped that plan following community backlash.

Some were in favor of the facility.

"I do think the mental health facility would have been a much better idea because my job and life experience have shown me that people suffer in silence," Frederick Shegog, from Drexel Hill, said.

The county is still searching for another area to put a mental health facility.

"I think it's important to preserve our green lands," James Day, from Wallingford, said. "We all can't live in nothing but urban sprawl."

Some parts of the master plan are already underway. The visitor parking lot at Reed Road and Sproul Road will be paved in early 2026 so more people can come to Delco Woods.