Watch live: Massive industrial fire burning at EMR facility in Delaware County

A massive industrial fire is burning in Delaware County, Pennsylvania, on Wednesday, sending a huge plume of dark black smoke into the sky.

Chopper 3 is over the scene near Calcon Hook Road and Hook Road in Darby Township, where multiple fire crews are working to put out the blaze.

According to Delaware County officials, the fire is burning at a scrapyard near the EMR Recycling facility.

In a social media post, Darby Township urged residents to avoid the area and keep windows and doors shut.

Southwest Philadelphia fire CBS Philadelphia

The city of Philadelphia also issued an alert notifying residents that smoke is likely visible in Delaware County and beyond and could impact air quality. The health department is recommending people avoid going outside as much as possible and keep windows and doors closed.

A previous version of this story indicated the fire originated in Southwest Philadelphia.

This is a developing story and will be updated.