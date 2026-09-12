Local athletes shoot their shot at Delaware Blue Coats open tryouts in South Jersey

Local athletes with hopes of making it to the NBA got a chance to turn their dreams into reality as the Delaware Blue Coats, the Philadelphia 76ers' G League affiliate, hosted open tryouts Saturday at Rowan University.

Christian Lyons, a former basketball player at Rowan Gloucester County, tried out for the second time.

Lyons is not giving up on his lifelong dream to make it to the NBA.

"Since I was 4, and I haven't stopped yet. And I don't think I will," he said.

The open tryout was one of two the team is hosting ahead of the upcoming season. The players got the chance to show off their skills in front of Blue Coats staff as well as the Sixers.

Blue Coats head coach JP Clark said these players will have a real shot at making the team.

"It's something exciting for our community to get them out, give them a fair evaluation and also make it a fun experience, too," Clark said.

About 100 people took part in the tryout, which is the most interest they've received in quite some time, according to the Blue Coats.

The team said that's largely due to a historic offseason that saw the Sixers land Jaylen Brown and LeBron James.

"A lot of people had wanted to get as close to LeBron as possible," Lyons said.

But for people like Lyons, the tryout was less about getting close to some of the game's greatest players and more about doing whatever it takes to make his dream come true.

"Be the best player on the floor whether it's being defense, offense being vocal, leader or sitting the bench," he said. "Whatever you guys need me to do that's what I'll do."

The second and final tryout for the Blue Coats will be Oct. 4 at Chase Fieldhouse in Delaware just before the team starts the season in November.