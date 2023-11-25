Delaware Blue Coats face College Park Skyhawks in rematch Saturday

Delaware Blue Coats games have plenty of promotions for kids

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) -- The Delaware Blue Coats, the NBA G League affiliate of the Philadelphia 76ers, will face the College Park Skyhawks again at home Saturday at 6 p.m. The game will air on PHILLY57 and stream at CBSPhiladelphia.com.

The Coats, who play home games at Chase Fieldhouse in Wilmington, Delaware, fell to the Skyhawks earlier this week, losing 106 to 101 at home Wednesday.

The Blue Coats, the defending league champions, are 2-3 this season. The Skyhawks, the affiliate of the Atlanta Hawks, have won four of their five games so far.

Several Blue Coats games this season will air on PHILLY57, CBS Philadelphia's sister station, and stream online.

December



Saturday, Dec. 2 at 6 p.m. Greensboro Swarm vs. Delaware Blue Coats

Saturday, Dec. 9 at 6 p.m. Greensboro Swarm vs. Delaware Blue Coats

Saturday, Dec. 16 at 6 p.m. Long Island Nets vs. Delaware Blue Coats



January



Saturday, Jan. 6 at 6 p.m. Westchester Knicks vs. Delaware Blue Coats

Saturday, Jan. 27 at 6 p.m. Wisconsin Herd vs. Delaware Blue Coats

February



Saturday, Feb. 10 at 6 p.m. Austin Spurs vs. Delaware Blue Coats

Thursday, Feb. 22 at 11 a.m. Grand Rapids Gold vs. Delaware Blue Coats

Sunday, Feb. 25 at 3 p.m. Motor City Cruise vs. Delaware Blue Coats

March

