Delaware Blue Coats kick off the 2023 season with the unveiling of their championship banner

WILMINGTON, De. (CBS) – A new season begins tonight for the Delaware Blue Coats. They are the minor league team for the Philadelphia 76ers.

It's banner night for the Blue Coats who will be celebrating their G-League championship in front of fans in Wilmington.

The team will unveil its championship banner and the players get their rings.

The Delaware Blue Coats kick off their season against the Westchester Knicks.

The team announced the promotion of Philadelphia native, St. Joseph's graduate and NBA All-Star Jameer Nelson as the team's new general manager.

Nelson will be tasked with helping to lead the Blue Coats to defend their championship this season.

Last year after making it to the finals for the third time in a row the Blue Coats brought home the title for the first time in the franchises 10 year history.

The championship banner will be unveiled at Chase Field House and this team says they have what it takes to play to win once again.

"We want to be fast paced, we want to play with intensity. We want to play with great energy, we want to play unselfishly and we want to play hard," Head coach Mike Longabardi said.

"I know it's a lot of new faces but I know winning a championship, teams are going to be coming at us. So we're going to have to bring our A-game every night." Ricky Council IV, Guard/Forward for the Blue Coats.

Our sister station Philly 57 will be airing 15 home games of the defending G-League champs.