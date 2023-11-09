Delaware Blue Coats games are kid-friendly with plenty of promotions for younger fans

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) -- For many players with NBA dreams, the G League is a stepping stone to achieving that dream. In Delaware, some current Philadelphia 76ers rose up the ranks to become fan favorites.

The Delaware Blue Coats are getting set for their 11th season and said this year will be better than ever to defend their 2023 championship title.

"This was our third year making it to the Finals," Larry Meli, the president of the Blue Coats, said. "Third year is the charm."

The minor league affiliate of the 76ers calls Wilmington home and has been a platform for players pursuing their NBA dreams, Meli said.

"You think about Jaden Springer, BBall Paul, those are guys who started here with the Blue Coats and now have been promoted and moved up and realized their dream of playing in the NBA and are now contributors to the 76ers and that's really what it's all about," Meli said.

Meli said one of the best parts of the G League is bringing the love of the game to a fan base who otherwise might not get to see live hoops with promotions for kids and up-close player action.

"We have this length of the court kid zone with inflatables. We have our mascot out there, a lot of access to our players before and after our game. It's very economical, like you're coming to a game our average ticket price is $15," Meli said.

Blue Coats basketball is also about giving back. The team made more than 150 appearances this offseason.

"They can get into the fabric of the community and make a difference in these small cities using our players and the power of basketball to do that," Meli said.

As for what's next, Meli said carrying on the tradition of Philly sports at its best is always top of mind.

"I think the Sixers brand is so iconic, especially in this region and the beauty is we get to add a banner next to that – our G League Championship banner," Meli said.

The Blue Coats start the season against the Westchester Knicks on Friday at 7 p.m. You can catch the Blue Coats season opener on our sister station, PHILLY57.

The team mascot will be joining CBS Philadelphia live in studio on Friday at 9 a.m.