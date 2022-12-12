Nonprofit sending Delaware family to Disney World

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) -- Christmas came early for a little Delaware boy who received the trip of a lifetime - and it was all thanks to a nonprofit that bakes cookies to make dreams come true for children with life-threatening and terminal illnesses.

For many, Walt Disney World might be the most magical place on earth, but not today.

"I know that Aaron needs to see Buzz Lightyear and we figured the only way to do it, mom and dad and Mr. Frank, is to get you on a plane and fly you down to Disney World for a full week yay," Frank Squeo said.

In Wilmington, a community came together to make a wish come true for 4-year-old Aaron Koban.

"He loves Disney," Anita said.

Aaron has had to travel a tough, long road in his four short years, having been born with half a heart. His family hasn't taken any trips because it's all just too complicated with Aaron's condition.

But thanks to this box of cookies and the founder of Baking Memories For Kids Frank Squeo, Aaron will get to meet Mickey and his idol Buzz Lightyear in person all expenses paid.

"As you guys look at my 10-year banner, half of those kids you see are no longer here so when we do a surprise, we never know what tomorrow will bring to any of my kids," Squeo said.

Mom Anita Koban wrote to Squeo over the summer.

"Aaron has been through so much and I just wanted him to be given the opportunity to enjoy things normal kids get to enjoy," Anita said.

While she knew about the out-of-this-world surprise, she was still in shock Monday.

"That moment where you realize he is as sick as he is it's such a gift to be able to go on this trip but a surreal moment where you realize how blessed and lucky you are," Anita said.

But, the reality for the Delaware family here is that hope can travel to infinity and beyond.