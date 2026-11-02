Who's on your 2026 midterm election ballot in Delaware? Find out how you can vote for this year

Seats in the U.S. Senate and House, and the state attorney general, are on Delaware's 2026 midterm election ballot. Early voting is underway, but you still have time to see who is on your ballot and check your voting district.

Democratic U.S. Sen. Chris Coons is on the ballot, seeking a fourth term. Democratic Rep. Sarah McBride, the first openly transgender member of Congress, is seeking reelection for the state's lone House seat. Attorney General Kathy Jennings, a Democrat, is going for her third term.

Polls open in the First State at 7 a.m. on Election Day and close at 8 p.m. Voters are still eligible to vote as long as they are in line by 8 p.m. Here is a guide to find out who is on the ballot, find your voting district and view your sample ballot.

What Delaware voting district are you in?

Voters in Delaware can find their districts on the state's Department of Elections website.

You can find it by going to Delaware's district lookup tool. The tool allows you to enter your address and find your Senate, representative and election districts.

Who can you vote for in your district?

In Delaware, several statewide races are on the ballot in the 2026 midterm election. Voters will decide one of two Senate seats and its only House representative. Also on the ballot are the attorney general, treasurer and state auditor.

Voters will also weigh in on the Delaware General Assembly — the state Senate and House. Each county will elect a sheriff and recorder of deeds. Other county races are on the ballot, too.

Statewide races

U.S. Senate: Incumbent Chris Coons (Democrat), Michael Katz (Republican)

U.S. House: Incumbent Sarah McBride (Democrat), Joseph Arminio (Republican)

Attorney General: Incumbent Kathy Jennings (Democrat), David Graham (Republican)

State treasurer: Ted Luzen (Democrat), Michael Ramone (Republican)

Auditor of Accounts: Lydia York (Democrat), April Callaway (Republican), Austin Cassidy (Independent Party of Delaware)

Delaware General Assembly

Delaware's state Senate includes 21 senators who serve four-year terms. Democrats control the state Senate, with a 15-6 majority, heading into the midterms.

1st Senatorial District (New Castle County): Incumbent Dan Cruce (Democrat), Hildi Bachtle (Republican), Steven Washington (Independent Party of Delaware)

5th Senatorial District (New Castle County): Shay Frisby (Democrat), Brent Burdge (Republican), Carolyn Frank (Independent Party of Delaware)

7th Senatorial District (New Castle County): Incumbent Spiros Mantzavinos (Democrat), Chris Rowe (Republican)

8th Senatorial District (New Castle County): Mara Gorman (Democrat), Shane Cavanaugh (Republican)

9th Senatorial District (New Castle County): Incumbent Jack Walsh (Democrat, unopposed)

12th Senatorial District (New Castle County): Incumbent Nicole Poore (Democrat), Mark Esposito (Republican)

13th Senatorial District (New Castle County): Incumbent Marie Pinkney (Democrat, unopposed)

14th Senatorial District (Kent County): Incumbent Kyra L. Hoffner (Democrat), Mark Pugh (Republican)

15th Senatorial District (Kent County): Nisha Lodhavia (Democrat), Emily A. Thompson (Republican)

19th Senatorial District (Sussex): Incumbent Brian G. Pettyjohn (Republican, unopposed)

20th Senatorial District (Sussex): Harry S. Gold (Democrat), incumbent Gerald W. Hocker (Republican)

Delaware's state House includes 41 representatives who serve two-year terms. Democrats control the state House, with a 27-14 majority, heading into the midterms.

1st Legislative District (New Castle County): Incumbent Nnamdi O. Chukwuocha (Democrat), Lisa McInnis (Republican)

2nd Legislative District (New Castle County): Michelle H. Booker (unopposed)

3rd Legislative District (New Castle County): Branden Fletcher-Dominguez (Democrat), Shawn L. Dottery (Republican), Dexter "Dizzy" Bland (Independent Party of Delaware)

4th Legislative District (Sussex County): Gregg Lindner (Democrat), Dan Zitofsky (Republican)

5th Legislative District (New Castle County): Incumbent Kendra Johnson (Democrat, unopposed)

6th Legislative District (New Castle County): Rachel "Rae" Krantz (Democrat), Tanya Hettler (Republican)

7th Legislative District (New Castle County): Incumbent Larry Lambert (Democrat), Shane Stoneman (Republican)

8th Legislative District (New Castle County): Incumbent Sherae'a "Rae" Moore (Democrat), Gary Taylor

9th Legislative District (New Castle County): Ayanna Khan-Flowers (Democrat), Jamar Money (Republican)

10th Legislative District (New Castle County): Incumbent Melanie Ross Levin (Democrat), Dolores Dunleavy (Republican)

11th Legislative District (Kent County): Tori Parker (Democrat), Incumbent Jeffrey N. Spiegelman (Republican)

12th Legislative District (New Castle County): Incumbent Krista Griffith (Democrat), Steve Pickering

13th Legislative District (New Castle County): Incumbent DeShanna U. Neal (Democrat, unopposed)

14th Legislative District (Sussex County): Incumbent Claire Snyder-Hall (Democrat), Mike Simpler (Republican)

15th Legislative District (New Castle County): Incumbent Kamela T. Smith (Democrat, unopposed)

16th Legislative District (New Castle County): Pamela Salaam (Democrat), Enala A. Mwashitete

17th Legislative District (New Castle County): Incumbent Melissa Minor Brown (Democrat, unopposed)

18th Legislative District (New Castle County): Incumbent Sophie Phillips (Democrat, unopposed)

19th Legislative District (New Castle County): Incumbent Kim Williams (Democrat), Janyce Colmery

20th Legislative District (Sussex County): Incumbent Alonna Berry (Democrat), Gene Dvornick (Republican)

21st Legislative District (New Castle County): Incumbent Frank Burns (Democrat, unopposed)

22nd Legislative District (New Castle County): Alex Green (Democrat), Mike Smith (Republican)

23rd Legislative District (New Castle County): Incumbent Dave Redlawsk (Democrat, unopposed)

24th Legislative District (New Castle County): Ed Osienski (Democrat), Stephen P. Ondich (Republican)

25th Legislative District (New Castle County): Incumbent Cyndie Romer (Democrat, unopposed)

26th Legislative District (New Castle County): Incumbent Madinah Wilson-Anton (Democrat, unopposed)

27th Legislative District (New Castle County): Incumbent Eric Morrison (Democrat), Mary "Penny" Kubin (Republican)

28th Legislative District (Kent County): Incumbent Tyeisha "Tye" Grier (Democrat, unopposed)

29th Legislative District (Kent County): Incumbent William Bush (Democrat, unopposed)

30th Legislative District (Kent County): Incumbent Shannon Morris (Democrat, unopposed)

31st Legislative District (Kent County): Sean M. Lynn (Democrat), Anton Brogden (Republican)

32nd Legislative District (Kent County): Incumbent Kerri Evelyn Harris (Democrat, unopposed)

33rd Legislative District (Kent County): Joshua Pennington (Democrat), Morgan Hudson (Republican)

34th Legislative District (Kent County): Annie Norman (Democrat), Incumbent Lyndon D. Yearick (Republican)

35th Legislative District (Sussex County): Incumbent Jesse R. Vanderwende (Republican, unopposed)

36th Legislative District (Sussex County): Andrew "Andy" Gorlich (Democrat), incumbent Bryan William Shupe (Republican)

37th Legislative District (Sussex County): Incumbent Valeria Jones Giltner (Republican, unopposed)

38th Legislative District (Sussex County): Maureen Madde (Democrat), Carlie Carey (Republican)

39th Legislative District (Sussex County): Incumbent Daniel B. Short (Republican, unopposed)

40th Legislative District (Sussex County): Incumbent Timothy Dale Dukes (Republican, unopposed)

41st Legislative District (Sussex County): Ryan Stuckey (Democrat), John Atkins (Republican)

County races

Each county has other races on the ballot. Here is a breakdown by county:

New Castle County

Sheriff: Incumbent Scott Phillips (Democrat, unopposed)

County Council:

Council District 1: Incumbent Brandon Toole (Democrat, unopposed)

Incumbent Brandon Toole (Democrat, unopposed) Council District 2: Incumbent Dee Durham (Democrat), Jamie Collins (Republican)

Incumbent Dee Durham (Democrat), Jamie Collins (Republican) Council District 3: Kira Alejandro (Democrat), Melissa S. Brayman (Republican)

Kira Alejandro (Democrat), Melissa S. Brayman (Republican) Council District 4: Jason Hoover (Democrat, unopposed)

Jason Hoover (Democrat, unopposed) Council District 5: Incumbent Valerie George (Democrat, unopposed)

Incumbent Valerie George (Democrat, unopposed) Council District 6: Incumbent David Carter (Democrat), Alison T. Gibbs (Republican)

Recorder of deeds: David Tackett (Democrat, unopposed)

Register of wills: Ciro Poppiti (Democrat, unopposed)

Kent County

Sheriff: Incumbent Norman R. Barlow (Republican, unopposed)

Recorder of deeds: Ramona Bracy (Democrat), incumbent Eugenia Thornton (Republican)

Levy court:

At-large: Incumbent Terry L. Pepper, Frank E. Coleman (Republican)

Incumbent Terry L. Pepper, Frank E. Coleman (Republican) District 2: Incumbent Jeff Hall (Democrat, unopposed)

Incumbent Jeff Hall (Democrat, unopposed) District 4: Incumbent Robert "Bobby" Scott (Republican, unopposed)

Incumbent Robert "Bobby" Scott (Republican, unopposed) District 6: Incumbent Paul Hertz (Republican, unopposed)

Sussex County

Sheriff: Incumbent Robert T. Lee (Republican, unopposed)

County Council:

Council District 4: Justine Cuccia (Democrat), incumbent Douglas B. Hudson (Republican)

Justine Cuccia (Democrat), incumbent Douglas B. Hudson (Republican) Council District 5: Jack Hicks (Democrat), incumbent John L. Rieley (Republican)

Recorder of deeds: Incumbent Alexandra Reed Baker (Republican, unopposed)

Register of wills: Incumbent Greg Fuller (Republican, unopposed)

How to find your sample ballot for the 2026 midterm elections

There are a couple of ways for voters in Delaware to find their sample ballot for the 2026 midterm election.

One is Delaware's self-service district lookup tool. It allows voters to enter their home address and find their sample ballot.

The second features a table with the county, representative district (RD) and election district (ED). Find the row for your county, RD and ED in the "sample ballot" column and click the link. From there, a new page will load with your sample ballot.