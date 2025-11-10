Driver wanted in deadly hit-and-run of woman in Philadelphia's Feltonville neighborhood

Police are looking for a driver after a woman was hit and killed by a car in Philadelphia's Feltonville neighborhood.

The hit-and-run happened around 11:30 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of C and Ruscomb streets.

Police say the driver of a grey sedan was traveling south on C Street at Ruscomb when the victim entered the crosswalk and was struck.

The driver of the car left the scene, according to police.

First responders took the victim, identified as 39-year-old Sharmain Serrano, to Albert Einstein Medical Center, where she died from her injuries.

The Philadelphia Crash Investigation Division is investigating the hit-and-run.

Anyone with information is asked to contact them at 215-685-3180. Tips can also be submitted anonymously by calling or texting the PPD's tipline at 215-686-TIPS (8477).