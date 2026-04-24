Former Bucks County police officer, school security guard charged with child pornography

A former police officer and school district security guard in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, was arrested and charged with possession of child pornography, authorities in Bristol Township said Friday.

David Jayne, 63, was arrested after investigators executed a search warrant at his home on Granite Road in Levittown, police said in a news release.

Bristol Township Police Department

Bristol Township police were notified Tuesday by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about a suspected image of child sexual abuse material associated with Jayne.

Investigators "uncovered evidence indicating a history spanning approximately 20 years involving the possession of child sexual assault material" during a search warrant at Jayne's home Friday, police said.

Police said at this time they don't believe there are any victims in Bristol Township, but are asking anyone who may have information to contact detective Ashley Landis at 267-812-3029 or email her at alandis180@bristolpd.org.

Jayne was a Bristol Township police officer from 1989 until 2000 and was then employed as a school security guard with the Bristol Township School District, the police department said in a news release. He has since retired from the school district.

The school district said Jayne hasn't worked in the district since 2023.

"Law enforcement officials do not believe that any BTSD students were involved in these alleged activities, and the district will cooperate fully with law enforcement throughout the investigation," a school district spokesperson said in part in a statement. "Like all individuals we hire, this person had active and fully cleared Pennsylvania Child Abuse, Pennsylvania Criminal History, FBI Criminal Background, and all other required clearances on file with the district throughout their employment."

Jayne was charged with possession of child pornography, dissemination of child porn and criminal use of a communication facility. Police said additional charges could be forthcoming as their investigation continues.

Jayne was arraigned and a judge set bail at $50,000, 10%, according to police.