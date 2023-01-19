David Crosby, Byrds and Crosby, Stills & Nash co-founder, dies at 81

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 26: David Crosby attends the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) Emma McIntyre

Singer-songwriter-guitarist David Crosby has died at age 81.

Crosby was a founding member of two popular and enormously influential '60s rock units, the Byrds and Crosby, Stills & Nash (later Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young).

His wife confirmed his death in a statement to Variety on Thursday.

"It is with great sadness after a long illness, that our beloved David (Croz) Crosby has passed away. He was lovingly surrounded by his wife and soulmate Jan and son Django," the statement said. "His legacy will continue to live on through his legendary music. Peace, love, and harmony to all who knew David and those he touched. We will miss him dearly."