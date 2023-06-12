Former Philadelphia police officer found not guilty in beating of woman in 2020 unrest

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Philadelphia municipal court judge found a former Philadelphia police officer not guilty of assault charges stemming from the 2020 civil unrest in the city.

Former officer Darren Kardos was accused of the beating of Rickia Young.

Authorities say Young was driving in West Philadelphia with her 2-year-old son when officers surrounded her SUV, pulled her out and beat her. The judge said there was not enough evidence showing Kardos struck Young with a baton.

Officer Kardos was one of two officers fired because of that incident.

Young and the city later agreed to a $2.1 settlement.

Kardos is now seeking to get his job back.