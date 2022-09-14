Arson suspect accused of setting fire to vacant West Philadelphia home arrested

Man wanted for setting fires in West Philadelphia captured by US Marshals

Man wanted for setting fires in West Philadelphia captured by US Marshals

Man wanted for setting fires in West Philadelphia captured by US Marshals

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Some residents in West Philadelphia can rest easier knowing a neighbor wanted for arson is now behind bars. U.S. Marshals arrested 37-year-old Darren Arnold around 12 p.m. Wednesday in Philadelphia.

Arnold was wanted for arson after fires and the discovery of more than 150 jugs of gasoline inside a vacant home along North 59th Street in West Philadelphia on Aug. 1.

U.S. Marshals say Arnold was arrested in the area of 10th Street and Oregon Avenue.