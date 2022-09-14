Watch CBS News
Arson suspect accused of setting fire to vacant West Philadelphia home arrested

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Man wanted for setting fires in West Philadelphia captured by US Marshals
Man wanted for setting fires in West Philadelphia captured by US Marshals 00:19

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Some residents in West Philadelphia can rest easier knowing a neighbor wanted for arson is now behind bars. U.S. Marshals arrested 37-year-old Darren Arnold around 12 p.m. Wednesday in Philadelphia.

Arnold was wanted for arson after fires and the discovery of more than 150 jugs of gasoline inside a vacant home along North 59th Street in West Philadelphia on Aug. 1.

U.S. Marshals say Arnold was arrested in the area of 10th Street and Oregon Avenue.

