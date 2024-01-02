Delco community helps residents as neighborhood gradually returns to normal 2 weeks after flooding

COLLINGDALE, Pa. (CBS) -- A small neighborhood in Delaware County is gradually returning to normal two weeks after a storm caused major flooding. However, some residents on Florence Avenue in Collingdale said they still can't live in their homes because their utilities remain shut off.

A coastal storm brought more than 2 inches of rain on Florence Avenue in Collingdale in mid-December.

Two weeks later, the water is long gone but Darryl Howell said the flooding has left his home unlivable.

"I'm still without gas and water as we speak. I just had to call off today from two of my jobs," he said. "Actually, I work two jobs because I'm still working on how to organize my entire family."

Borough officials say 18 homes on the street flooded when heavy rain overloaded the culvert of Pusey Run, a small stream that empties into Darby Creek.

Collingdale Mayor Donna Matteo-Spadea met with some of the flood victims in person.

"They're destitute. They have nothing," Matteo-Spadea said. "These are people that are renting homes in the lower end of Collingdale and they've lost what they didn't even have to lose."

The mayor said individuals and corporations stepped up by donating almost $4,000 in gift cards to stores like Giant and Walmart. She said she's planning to give the gift cards to flood victims at Tuesday night's borough council meeting.

"To know that I could help them in any way shape or form but that our community came together, it's amazing," Matteo-Spadea said.

Howell said he's grateful for the community support but he wants more to be done to get back in his home. Right now, his 2-year-old daughter and her siblings are staying with relatives while he and his wife camp out at home with no heat or water.

"My frustration, couples with my disappointment, I'll put it as that," he said.

It's a long road to recovery. He's still searching for the light at the end of the tunnel.