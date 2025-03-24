Watch CBS News
Woman charged with murdering husband in Philadelphia, police say

Tom Ignudo
Tom Ignudo is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Before he joined CBS Philadelphia in 2021, Tom covered high school and college sports for the Philadelphia Inquirer. He covers breaking news, sports and more.
A 39-year-old woman was charged with killing her husband in Philadelphia's Upper Roxborough neighborhood on Monday, police said. 

Danielle Baxter was arrested last week for allegedly shooting and killing her husband, 38-year-old Jordan Baxter, police said. She was charged with murder and other offenses. 

On March 19, police said officers responded to the 800 block of Bells Mill Road in Upper Roxborough for the report of a person screaming. Officers arrived at the scene and found Jordan Baxter lying on a plastic sheet between two parked cars. He was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Police said Jordan Baxter was found with a gun resting on his chest. 

It's unclear what led to the shooting.



