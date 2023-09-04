Danelo Cavalcante update: Manhunt for Chester County Prison escapee enters 5th day

POCOPSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- The manhunt for 34-year-old Danelo Cavalcante, the convicted killer who escaped from Chester County Prison last week, entered its fifth day Monday.

Chester County District Attorney Deb Ryan will hold a news conference at 1 p.m. to provide the latest on the search. The briefing will be streamed live on CBS News Philadelphia in the video player above.

Authorities are warning residents to remain on high alert as they focus the search for Cavalcante in Pocopson Township.

They said it's paramount for residents to ensure their doors are locked and to be mindful of their surroundings. If anything looks suspicious, officials are urging people to call the police since Cavalcante is still on the run and is considered dangerous.

Cavalcante was spotted on a home security video Saturday after reports of a nearby burglary in Pocopson Township, which is less than 2 miles from Chester County Prison.

He was convicted of murder in August for stabbing his ex-girlfriend, Deborah Brandao, 38 times in the Phoenixville area in 2021. Prosecutors said it was to stop her from telling police about charges against him in Brazil in connection with a 2017 murder.

Authorities also said Cavalcante has a sister and friends who live in Chester County.

According to court documents, Cavalcante illegally immigrated to the United States using a fake ID obtained in Puerto Rico.

Due to the manhunt, Longwood Gardens was closed over the weekend but will reopen Monday.

Authorities released another wanted poster for the fugitive. Cavalcante is 5-feet, 120 pounds with long, dark curly hair, according to a wanted poster put out by U.S. Marshals.

There is a $10,000 reward for information leading to Cavalcante's arrest.