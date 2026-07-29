FBI conducting investigation at Dane Fine Art gallery in Ardmore, Pennsylvania

The FBI was investigating the Dane Fine Art gallery in Ardmore, Pennsylvania, Wednesday.

An FBI spokesperson told CBS News Philadelphia that agents at the scene were conducting court-authorized law enforcement activity.

It's unclear what the FBI was investigating at the Montgomery County art gallery.

According to its website, the Dane Fine Art Gallery has a staff of more than 25 "knowledgeable art professionals with in-depth knowledge and understanding in multiple fine art forms and mediums."

Dane Fine Art also sells art from some of the top names in art like Warhol, Roy Lichtenstein, Keith Haring and Picasso, according to its website.

The art gallery's website also states that Dane Fine Art has been the largest wholesale fine art and print dealer in the world since 1981.