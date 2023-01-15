Damar Hamlin tweets he will watch Bills playoff game from home

(CNN) -- Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin tweeted Sunday that he will be watching from home as the Bills open their playoff campaign against the Miami Dolphins in Orchard Park, New York.

"My heart is with my guys as they compete today!" Hamlin tweeted. "Supporting from home as I focus on my recovery. Nothing I want more than to be out there with them! LFG #BillsMafia"

The tweet comes a day after Hamlin reportedly visited the team's facility at Orchard Park in New York, according to ESPN and the Associated Press.

The daughter of Bills offensive line coach Aaron Kromer, Brooke, wrote on Twitter that Hamlin was at practice.

"I saw Damar today & bawled my eyes out! What a miracle to see him walking. We are blessed!," she wrote. "More prayers are needed! It was a beautiful moment for the guys!"

Hamlin was seen smiling while greeting another person not on camera in a photo posted on Instagram by Bills linebacker Matt Milano.

Neither Hamlin's representatives nor the Bills have responded to CNN's request for comment.

The 24-year-old was discharged from Buffalo General Medical Center on Wednesday after spending more than a week hospitalized after suffering an on-field cardiac arrest during a road game against the Cincinnati Bengals on January 2.

Hamlin was initially hospitalized in Cincinnati but was transferred to the Buffalo facility Monday after doctors determined his critical condition had improved enough for the move.

The Bills are scheduled to play the Miami Dolphins in the NFL Wild Card round Sunday.