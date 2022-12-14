Eagles activate 21-day practice window for TE Dallas Goedert

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Eagles activated the 21-day practice window for tight end Dallas Goedert on Wednesday. He's been on injured reserve for the past four weeks after he suffered a shoulder injury during the team's Week 10 loss to the Washington Commanders.

Goedert could make his return this upcoming Sunday when the Eagles travel to the Windy City to face the Chicago Bears.

Eagles have opened the 21-day practice window for TE Dallas Goedert. pic.twitter.com/lG7jSZ5DSx — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) December 14, 2022

Before Goedert was injured, he was the team's second-leading receiver and was on his way to posting career numbers in catches, yards and touchdowns. He recorded 43 catches, 544 yards and three touchdowns in nine games.

The Eagles' offense struggled in their first game without Goedert against the Indianapolis Colts, but they bounced back in their next three contests. The offense scored 40, 35 and 48 points in the other three games without their star tight end.

Brandon Graham earns NFC Defensive Player of the Week

Brandon Graham has been named NFC Defensive Player of the Week for the second time this year. He's coming off a three sack performance in the team's 48-22 victory over the Giants last week.

Not 1 but✌️



Congrats to @brandongraham55, named NFC Defensive Player of the Week for the second time this season!#ProBowlVote | #WPMOYChallenge pic.twitter.com/P2A4TOvpW5 — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) December 14, 2022

Graham, 34, is producing at a high-level after playing only two games last season due to an Achilies injury. He currently has 8.5 sacks on the season.

Graham set his career-high in sacks in 2017 with 9.5. He's never had double-digit sacks in the regular season, but that could change this year with four games left on the schedule.