Eagles-Giants by the numbers: Haason Reddick enters history books

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Eagles pummeled the New York Giants, 48-22, on Sunday at MetLife Stadium in the Meadowlands.

Jalen Hurts once again recorded scores through the air and ground and strengthened his MVP case, while the defense created headaches for Giants quarterback Daniel Jones.

Here's the win by the numbers:

A.J. Brown and Miles Sanders top 1,000 yards

Entering the game against the Giants, A.J. Brown and Miles Sanders both had the chance to do something no Eagles duo has done in nearly a decade.

Sanders and Brown both eclipsed 1,000 yards in rushing and receiving to become the first Eagles running back and wideout to achieve the milestone since LeSean McCoy and Jeremy Maclin did it in 2014.

Brown needed 50 yards to get 1,000, and he finished the win over the Giants with four catches for 70 yards and a touchdown. It's the third time Brown has went over the 1,000-yard mark in his NFL career. The one year he didn't – in 2021 – he only played 13 games and finished with 869 yards.

Overall, Brown has 65 catches for 1,020 yards and 10 touchdowns on the year.

Sanders, who had a monstrous day against the Giants, finished with 144 rushing yards and two touchdowns. He ranks fifth in the NFL with 1,068 rushing yards, averaging 5.2 yards per carry.

Hurts gets 10 rushing TDs

Hurts is playing the best football of his young career. He's been excellent through the air this season, and continued to display his growth against the Giants by throwing for two touchdowns and 217 yards to nine different pass catchers.

But it was on the ground where Hurts made history.

Hurts had 77 rushing yards and one touchdown, which made him the first quarterback in NFL history to score 10 rushing touchdowns in back-to-back seasons.

The NFL has had dominant dual-threat quarterbacks like Randall Cunningham, Michael Vick, Lamar Jackson and others, but Hurts owns that record. It's part of what makes him such a special player.

Giants killer Boston Scott strikes again

Boston Scott, the Eagles' third-string running back, historically kills the Giants. He just can't stay out of the end zone at MetLife Stadium.

Entering the game, Scott had 327 rushing yards and eight touchdowns in six games in his career versus the Giants.

And he added to that total on Sunday.

It looked like Scott wasn't going to score against the Giants, but he scampered in for a 3-yard rushing touchdown late in the fourth quarter and finished the game with 33 yards on six carries.

Scott also had a big day as a kick returner. He had 117 yards on three returns.

Haason Reddick makes NFL history

When free agency started earlier this year, the Eagles made a splash early and signed Camden native Haason Reddick.

The Eagles needed help rushing the passer and Reddick provided exactly that.

Reddick recorded his 10th sack of the season on Sunday to make him the first player in NFL history to have at least 10 sacks with three different teams since the league started recording sacks as a stat.

In 2020, Reddick had 12.5 sacks with the Arizona Cardinals and 11 with the Carolina Panthers in 2021.

With four regular season games left on the year, Reddick will have a chance to eclipse his career-high of 12.5 sacks that he set in 2020 with the Cardinals.

Brandon Graham has career day



At 34 years old, Brandon Graham is having one of the best seasons of his career.

Graham is playing less snaps than he usually would this season, but he's still been just as effective at getting to the passer.

Graham recorded three sacks on Sunday against the Giants. It's the second time he has had at least three sacks in a game.

The last time Graham recorded three sacks in a game was in 2019 when the Eagles beat the New York Jets, 31-6.

Through 13 games this season, Graham has 8.5 sacks, which ranks second on the team behind Reddick.

Graham set a career-high in sacks at 9.5 in 2017. He'll have a chance to break that as the Eagles enter the final stretch of the regular season.