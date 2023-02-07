Dairy farmer names newborn calves after Eagles players

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It's Super Bowl week and Eagles super fans across the Philadelphia region are showing off their fandom. One dairy farmer in Chester County used some puns to name some of his newborn calves after his family's favorite Eagles players.

Jared Kurtz is a dairy farmer at Kurtland Farms in Elverson and a lifelong Eagles fan. With the help of his wife, Marla, children and father, Tim Kurtz, they came up with some fun names to put a dairy twist on some players names.

Meet "Cowce," "Moolata," Seamalmoo," "Pascow," and "Milkerson."

The newborn calves were named after Jason Kelce, Jordan Mailata, Isaac Seumalo, Zach Pascal and Landon Dickerson -- who they say is one of their favorite because they recently met Dickerson.

And they even have Eagles outfits to keep them warm this winter.