Watch CBS News
Sports

The 84th annual Dad Vail Regatta moving to new river -- and new state

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Dad Vail Regatta moving to Camden next May
Dad Vail Regatta moving to Camden next May 00:22

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- One of the biggest rowing events in the country is moving to a new river. Organizers of the Dad Vail Regatta say the race will move from the Schuylkill River to the Cooper River in Pennsauken Township, New Jersey, next May.

The race needed a new home next year because of the dredging project that's happening on the Schuylkill.

The Dad Vail is the largest collegiate regatta in the country.

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on September 21, 2022 / 5:18 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.