Watch CBS News
Crime

DA: Woman caring for 3-year-old found in bathtub abused her own children

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

3-year-old found unresponsive in empty bathtub in West Philadelphia
3-year-old found unresponsive in empty bathtub in West Philadelphia 01:49

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A woman identified as a caregiver of the 3-year-old girl found unresponsive in a bathtub in West Philadelphia is now facing charges for allegedly abusing her own children, the Philadelphia District Attorney's office says.

Police say Kiarali Rodriguez-Ayala, 23, was caring for the 3-year-old when she was found in the tub at a home on the 400 block of North 50th Street on Friday.

When first responders arrived at that home, they also found Rodriguez-Ayala's children, ages 2 and 4, with "obvious injuries," according to the DA's office. The two children were taken to a hospital for treatment of bruises and burn marks.

Rodriguez-Ayala is charged with two counts each of aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of a child, simple assault and reckless endangerment, plus one weapons charge.

Bail was set at $1 million, and she was also ordered to stay away from children.

Rodriguez-Ayala was not related to the 3-year-old girl in her care, the DA's office said. Philadelphia police are still investigating that child's death.

The child died at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia less than an hour after police responded to the scene.

The cause of death is unclear at this point.

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on February 18, 2023 / 1:43 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.