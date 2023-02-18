DA: Woman caring for 3-year-old found in bathtub abused her own children

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A woman identified as a caregiver of the 3-year-old girl found unresponsive in a bathtub in West Philadelphia is now facing charges for allegedly abusing her own children, the Philadelphia District Attorney's office says.

Police say Kiarali Rodriguez-Ayala, 23, was caring for the 3-year-old when she was found in the tub at a home on the 400 block of North 50th Street on Friday.

When first responders arrived at that home, they also found Rodriguez-Ayala's children, ages 2 and 4, with "obvious injuries," according to the DA's office. The two children were taken to a hospital for treatment of bruises and burn marks.

Rodriguez-Ayala is charged with two counts each of aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of a child, simple assault and reckless endangerment, plus one weapons charge.

Bail was set at $1 million, and she was also ordered to stay away from children.

Rodriguez-Ayala was not related to the 3-year-old girl in her care, the DA's office said. Philadelphia police are still investigating that child's death.

The child died at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia less than an hour after police responded to the scene.

The cause of death is unclear at this point.