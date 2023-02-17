Toddler found unresponsive in empty bathtub in West Philly

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police are investigating the suspicious death of a 3-year-old in West Philadelphia. Officers were called to the home on the 400 block of North 50th Street, around 2:30 a.m. Friday.

Officers found a 3-year-old girl unresponsive in a bathtub with no water. Police say there were bruises on the child.

The Philadelphia Fire Department Medic Unit transported the child to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. The child was pronounced dead at CHOP, less than an hour after police responded to the scene.

The scene is being investigated by the Special Victims Unit.

This story will be updated as more news comes into our newsroom.