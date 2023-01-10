DA IDs man accused of firing shot near City Hall in a.m. rush

Man jumps on roof of car, fires single shot into air outside City Hall in Center City: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Authorities have identified the man accused of climbing on top of his car and firing a shot into the air outside City Hall Monday morning.

Shon Bright is in custody and facing reckless endangerment and weapons charges, the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office said.

Around 8 a.m., police say a man stopped and got out of a green Toyota Avalon at 15th and Market Streets on City Hall's west side. He climbed on top of the car in the middle of the intersection before firing, and the gun jammed.

Shon Bright faces reckless endangerment and weapons charges. He's accused of jumping on top of a car outside City Hall on January 9 and firing a gun into the air. Philadelphia police

He was then taken into custody by Philadelphia Sheriff's officers.

Deputy Marc Lee-Newton said he and his partners drew their guns and ordered the suspect onto the ground. He was then taken into custody.

Bright was not eligible to legally carry a firearm due to a prior conviction, a spokesperson for District Attorney Larry Krasner said in an emailed statement.