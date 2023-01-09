Man opens fire from the top of his car in Center City: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man opened fire at a busy intersection near Philadelphia's City Hall Monday morning, police say. The incident happened around 8 a.m. on 15th and Market Streets.

15th Street was closed from Vine to Chestnut Streets along with the 1500 block of Market Street due to the shooting. The roads have since reopened.

Police say the man stopped the car, a green Toyota Avalon, in the middle of the intersection, exited and jumped on top of the car. He then opened fire and his gun jammed. Authorities say he then threw the gun to the ground and sat down on the hood of the car. He was taken into custody shortly thereafter.

CBS Philadelphia cameras were at 15th and Market Streets on Monday morning.

Video shows the car parked in the middle of the intersection, the doors of the car were wide open when we arrived.

Police are collecting evidence which is scattered all over the intersection.

CBS Philadelphia spoke with the Philadelphia sheriff this morning about the suspect's alleged actions.

"Very dangerous. Because, first of all, he shot up in the air. And as I keep saying, we don't know where them bullets going to come down to. Thank god, nobody got hit and nobody got hurt and they apprehended him without any further incident," Sherrif Rochelle Bilal said. "I'm proud of these guys. They worked very well, did very professional. They go right into the danger without even any of them thinking of themselves and get the job done."