Police: Cyclist traveling against traffic struck by vehicle, critically injured in Northeast Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A cyclist was critically injured after being struck by a vehicle in Northeast Philadelphia. Police say the female cyclist was riding northbound against traffic on the 4000 block of Woodhaven Road when she collided with a car going southbound.

The incident happened around 6:40 a.m. Monday

Officials say the cyclist attempted to switch into the middle lane when the crash occurred. 

She was transported to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, where she was placed in critical condition. 

The driver of the vehicle stayed with the injured woman until police arrived.

Police say the incident is being investigated by the accident division.



