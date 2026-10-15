Giant Food Stores remain open after cyberattack on parent company impacts online orders

Ahold Delhaize, the parent company of Giant Food Stores, continues to deal with a cyberattack affecting stores in the area.

The Netherlands-based company said it became aware of the cyberattack Monday, Oct. 12. As of Thursday, Oct. 15, the issues remained unresolved.

Giant, one of the area's largest grocery store chains, posted a notice saying its website and mobile app were unavailable.

Giant Food Stores

There is no sign that customer data was compromised.

Giant stores and gas stations remain open. Online orders will be refunded.