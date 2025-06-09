A New Jersey woman thought she was calling customer service. It was a scammer.

When Helenann Knopp realized the dishwasher she'd bought online and had delivered didn't include installation, she went searching online for a customer service number. Instead, the New Jersey woman found a scam.

While bad customer service is one thing, bogus customer service is becoming an increasingly common way for scammers to cash in on unsuspecting consumers.

In Knopp's case, she ordered her dishwasher through Walmart and says that's who she thought she was calling after finding the number on Google.

The person on the other end, she said, asked her to verify her name and some of her banking information and told her the installation would be handled.

"I didn't think anything of it," said Knopp, who lives in Woodbury Heights.

Until the next day, when she realized more than $3,500 had been withdrawn from her checking account. She said she called the number again and she was assured it was an error. But to get her refund, she was told she'd need to pay more money.

That's when Knopp recalls realizing something wasn't right.

"I said no," she said. "They then asked if they could have access to my Social Security, and I said no."

The number is now disconnected.

A Walmart spokesperson told CBS News Philadelphia the company is investigating Knopp's case.

Know the warning signs

Customer service scams are now the most commonly reported type of scam in the U.S., according to the Federal Trade Commission.

Amy Nofziger with AARP's Fraud Watch Network says there are several common tactics scammers use to reach potential victims.

"You'll get a text message saying that there's a problem with your account and you need to phone in; additionally we're seeing these come in same way over email," Nofziger said. "Or they're getting a social media posting by a criminal that says, 'Hey, I have a great phone number for x, y, z company. Use this number, it gets you a human every time.'"

Nofziger says they've also seen scammers create message board discussions with bogus links or recommendations for fake numbers.

The issue appears to be getting worse.

In February, Amazon reported a 33% increase in customer service impersonation scams on social media since December.

Protecting yourself

AARP advises against posting your consumer complaints on social media because it could make you an easy target.

If you're looking for a company's phone number, go directly to its website.

Unsolicited texts, calls or emails should be treated with caution, warns Nofziger. Often, a customer support scammer will try to trick you into thinking suspicious activity has been detected on your accounts or credit cards, she said.

But most important, Nofziger advises, is to slow down.

"Usually when you're reaching out to customer service, you might be in a stressful situation," she said. "Take a pause, and then do your research."

Customers dealing with travel issues can also be vulnerable. The Better Business Bureau says some scammers will even monitor real-time delays and cancellations and set up fake websites or post phony numbers on message boards. The FTC recommends travelers always contact customer service through the airline's app or by logging into your account online.

It's a hard lesson learned for Knopp.

"There's people out there who are going to think I'm dumb, I'm stupid," she said. "But you know what, until you walk in somebody's shoes, you can't make judgment."

Do you have a money question, a consumer issue, or a scam story you want to share? Email InYourCorner@cbs.com.